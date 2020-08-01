Cabrini Green shooting: Boy, 9, killed on Near North Side ID'd, medical examiner says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6346290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police give an update on the 9-year-old boy shot and killed on the Near North Side Friday night.

When a 9 year old's life is ended by a bullet, we must all be outraged. These deaths are not mere statistics. And prayers alone will not sooth a broken heart. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 1, 2020

While our City has made progress in reducing violence in recent weeks, all of that is lost when we lose another child to gun violence. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 1, 2020

We must and will hold those responsible for this shooting accountable. I ask all residents with information on this incident to submit a tip anonymously at https://t.co/JVXGpQxj99. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 1, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in the Cabrini Green neighborhood on the city's Near North Side, Chicago police said.The child was identified as Janari Andre Ricks, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Police said at around 6 p.m. in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue, a shooter approached the victim and several other people outside and opened fire in their direction. Police said the boy was playing in a parking lot not far from his home at the time of the shooting.The boy was struck multiple times, including in the chest. The first responding officers performed CPR until the Chicago Fire Department arrived. The boy was then taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead."It's just crazy. My boy, he's gone; that was my inspiration, that was my truth," Janari's father Raymond Ricks said.He can't believe his son Janari is gone."I'd rather it be me than him," Raymond said.He was on his way to Atlanta when his child was killed."He was going to get a game controller and go back in the house to play the game," Raymond said. "I honestly don't know what happened."Police said the boy was not the intended target, and that it's not clear at this time who exactly the shooter was aiming at.While community activist Andrew Holmes urges the shooter to turn himself in, there's a $4,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman."I'm reaching out to his mother, his father, his family. Turn your loved one in because, guess what, this king is gone. This baby is gone," Holmes said.Raymond said he always wanted a son. He even picked out Janari's name before he was born.The rising fourth-grader turned 9 this January and always got good grades.He wanted to play professional basketball and was an inspiration to other neighborhood kids.So as a father mourns a son now gone, through his pain Raymond wants the violence that claimed his son's life to end."Don't pull that trigger; there's innocent people behind that. You feel me. You're hurting someone that ain't got nothing to do with it," he said.Meanwhile, the community is coming together to support the 9-year-old's family, holding vigil not only to celebrate Janari's life, but to plead for the violence to end.No one is currently in custody, according to Chicago police.Area Three detectives are investigating and looking for any video in the area that may have captured the shooting. Any tips can be called in anonymously to Chicago police.