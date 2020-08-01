child shot

Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night on the city's Near North Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Chicago fire officials said the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition. Police said he was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one is currently in custody, according to Chicago police. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Area Three detectives are investigating.
