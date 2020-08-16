Brighton Park shooting leaves 3 men hurt, 1 critically

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were hurt Sunday, one critically, in a triple shooting in Brighton Park.A 19-year-old, 20-year-old and 22-year-old were standing in an alley in the 3000-block of West 44th Street about 1:15 p.m. when several people approached them and began shooting, Chicago police said.The 19-year-old was hit in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.The 20-year-old was hit in the elbow and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A bullet grazed the 22-year-old in the buttocks, and he refused treatment, police said.No one was in custody later Sunday. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.