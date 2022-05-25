Broadway in Chicago producer discusses preparing for 'The Devil Wears Prada' this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As one production wraps up, another gets ready to come to town.
All in a day's work, for a producer for Broadway in Chicago
Kevin McCollum is behind "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "The Devil Wears Prada," which is coming to Chicago in July.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" wraps up on Sunday.
McCollum talked about what a producer does to prepare for a new show.
For more information and tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
