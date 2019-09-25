Good Samaritans honored for saving girl whose dad jumped with her in front of train

NEW YORK -- Two subway heroes were honored Wednesday morning, two days after they jumped into action to rescue a 5-year-old girl who had been dragged in front of a train by her father.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted the ceremony honoring Jairo Torres and Antonyo Love.

Video showed the men teaming up Monday to rescue the girl from underneath a subway car at the Kingsbridge Road station after her father jumped off the platform with her in his arms.

The father, later identified as Fernando Balbuena-Flores, was killed, but the little girl escaped serious injury.

RELATED: Man dead, 5-year-old daughter hurt after jumping in front of train in Bronx

"By the sake of God, the child ended up under the train, underneath, between the wheels, this is how she was able to survive," Antonyo Love said.

WATCH: Bronx subway heroes honored


The cellphone video from across the platform showed the men rushing to the little girl's aid to pull her back onto the platform.

EMBED More News Videos

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.


Love was not on the platform at the time, but heard the commotion and ran to see what happened.

The Memphis native didn't think twice about getting involved and helped Torres, who was trying to coax the girl to crawl to them.

EMBED More News Videos

A man is dead and his 5-year-old daughter was injured after police say he jumped in front of a moving 4 train in the Bronx while holding onto her.



Diaz presented each man with a Citation of Merit in recognition of their actions.

He praised them for their heroism and bravery, calling both men an inspiration for the entire community.
