Man dead, 5-year-old daughter hurt after jumping in front of train in Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx -- A man is dead and his 5-year-old daughter was injured after police say he jumped in front of a moving train in the Bronx while holding onto her.It happened before 8 a.m. Monday at Jerome Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge section.Police say the 45-year-old man jumped onto the tracks while holding his daughter and was hit by a southbound 4 train. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.Sources say the child was not hit by the train. She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center to be treated for scratches.Two other people were also treated. They may have jumped onto the tracks to help the young girl.The train platform was packed with commuters during the morning rush. People frantically tried to wave down the train operator as he rounded the corner and pulled into the station.But it was too late and witnesses say the man jumped onto the tracks with his little girl. Amazingly the child found a safe spot and was not seriously hurt.Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.The crowd and EMTs comforted the little girl before she was taken to the hospital.4 train service was suspended between Woodlawn and Burnside avenues as police investigated. Commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.