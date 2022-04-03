Man critically injured after jumping out 2nd floor window during Bronzeville apartment fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hurt after an apartment building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood caught fire.
It happened Saturday night at 36th Street and Indiana Avenue.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a man jumped from a window on the second floor and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A woman was taken was taken to a different hospital in fair condition. The fire was contained to a third floor apartment.
