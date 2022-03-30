apartment fire

6 injured, 2 seriously, in fire at Aurora apartment building; woman jumps to safety

Aurora Fire Department rescued 6 who had become trapped
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

6 injured, 2 seriously, in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a fire at an apartment building in west suburban downtown Aurora, fire officials said.

The fire broke out just before 12:25 a.m. at 15. N. Broadway, Aurora Fire Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said. Six people needed to be rescued from the building, as they had become trapped, he said.

Two people were transported in serious condition to a local hospital.

A woman jumped from a third-floor window and landed on the roof of an adjacent building. The jump was about 20 to 25 feet.

RELATED: Albany Park church fire is 3rd in Chicago neighborhood in 3 days

Another person suffered smoke inhalation. Four others suffered minor smoke inhalation and cuts, Rhodes said.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

The blaze was put out about 1 a.m., but firefighters remained on the scene to determine any structural damage, temporarily closing Broadway from East Galena Boulevard to East New York Street.

No damage was reported to the storefronts below the apartments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorabuilding firefireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
1 seriously hurt in Westmont fire
Albany Park church ravaged by fire, 3rd in neighborhood this week
Firefighters battle 'heavy' fire in Edgewater Beach
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
TOP STORIES
Alleged Rosemont mall shooter ID'd; victim remembered as 'lovable'
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
Milwaukee Summerfest 2022 lineup announced
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
US astronaut returns to Earth amid tension over Russia-Ukraine war
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Show More
Charges pending against man caught on tarmac at Midway: CPD
CPD warns of carjackings, robberies on Near West Side, in Albany Park
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
RoboBurger vending machine opens for customers
Chicago Weather: Rainy with storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News