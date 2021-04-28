Bronzeville Winery expected to open this summer with restaurant, live music

black-owned business

Black-owned business wants to give South Side patrons same quality of food, hospitality found in other parts of city
By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Bronzeville Winery Wednesday morning, a recipient of the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant.

The new Black-owned business will be located at 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

It will have a restaurant, cultural space, patio and live music, and is aimed at giving South Side patrons the same quality of food and hospitality as in other parts of the city.

"We are committed to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs," said managing partner Cecilia Cuff.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured the space, that's already under construction and emphasized this is 16,000 feet of Black-owned businesses made possible by grants for minorities.

"We have done everything that we can and more to come make sure that we eliminate those barriers for Black and Brown entrepreneurs," Mayor Lightfoot said.

The business received grant money as part of the city's INVEST South/West initiative.

There were expected to be $5.4 million in Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants awarded, ranging from approximately $37,000 to $250,000, Lightfoot's office said last summer.

"These grants will help ensure that the South, Southwest and West sides of the City have viable, sustainable businesses that grow and thrive long after the current health crisis ends," Lightfoot said at the time.

"The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund is supporting just this past year 60 entrepreneurs. Sixty entrepreneurs who are taking these grant and then multiplying them," said Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox.

Bronzeville winery is expected to open this summer.
