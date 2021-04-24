better government association

BGA explores Chicago-area Black business owners' experiences applying for PPP funding

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Local Black business owners discuss applying for PPP funding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association has a new piece on Black-owned businesses and their experiences with applying to PPP funding.

BGA focused on Chicago's West Side and west suburbs, where four small business owners and nonprofit leaders talked about the process, concerns and their thoughts on how it could improve to better support small businesses of color.

BGA also compiled five tips people can use based on the learning experiences of the four business owners interviewed.

RELATED: New businesses open doors in Matteson following year of COVID shutdowns

This piece was in collaboration with Austin Weekly News, Village Free Press and Catchlight Local.

Visit BetterGov.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
