Brookfield Zoo marks 100 years since groundbreaking ceremony

A photo from October 27, 1922, shows the official groundbreaking ceremony at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo 100 years ago.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo celebrated a huge milestone Thursday, marking 100 years since they broke ground.

That date was chosen because it was the birthday of Former President Teddy Roosevelt, who was considered to be the nation's leading naturalist, zoo officials said.

Brookfield Zoo sits on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County.