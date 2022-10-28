WATCH LIVE

Brookfield Zoo marks 100 years since groundbreaking ceremony

The date was chosen because it was the birthday of Former President Teddy Roosevelt

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, October 28, 2022 12:59AM
A photo from October 27, 1922, shows the official groundbreaking ceremony at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo 100 years ago.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo celebrated a huge milestone Thursday, marking 100 years since they broke ground.

A photo from October 27, 1922, shows the official groundbreaking ceremony.

That date was chosen because it was the birthday of Former President Teddy Roosevelt, who was considered to be the nation's leading naturalist, zoo officials said.

Brookfield Zoo sits on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

