Chicago police officer charged after North Avenue Beach confrontation with dog walker to enter plea

Former officer Bruce Dyker was seen on video getting in a physical confrontation with Nikkita Brown, who was walking her dog on the beach at the time on Aug. 28, 2021.
The video shows Dyker grabbing Brown after telling her to leave the beach since it was closed. The officer was also seen on video telling others to leave the beach before approaching Brown.
Attorneys for the woman believe the encounter was an "obvious case of racial profiling."
The former CPD officer faces charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public way. The officer resigned from the department last month.
