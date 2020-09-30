Apparent Bucktown water main break blocks area near Ashland, Cortland, causes CTA reroute

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 73 Armitage buses are temporarily rerouted via Armitage, Elston and Cortland, due to street blockage at Ashland/Cortland. — cta (@cta) September 30, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An apparent water main break caused several inches of water to bubble up on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning.Emergency crews could be seen responding just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Cortland Street in Bucktown for the incident.Water appears to be flowing from the direction of Marshfield Avenue and Cortland.The Chicago Water Department, Chicago police and Chicago fire officials could not immediately provide information about the incident.The CTA temporarily rerouted 73 Armitage buses via Armitage, Elston Avenue and Cortland due to the street blockage.