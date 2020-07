Reopening Chicago: 5 businesses fined for failure to follow Phase 4 COVID-19 social distancing guidelines

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials said most bars and restaurants heeded warnings about COVID-19 social distancing rules for Phase 4 of reopening over the holiday weekend.However, the Department of "Business Affairs and Consumer Protection reports that inspectors did issue ten citations to five businesses for failing to maintain social distancing.Each citation included a fine of up to $10,000. The city also shut down one business for "blatantly ignoring the reopening requirements."Prior to the holiday weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would be cracking down on violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines. Indoor capacity must be limited to 25-percent capped at 50 people. Citizens can call 311 to submit complaints.