Reopening Chicago: 5 businesses fined for failure to follow Phase 4 COVID-19 social distancing guidelines

However, the Department of "Business Affairs and Consumer Protection reports that inspectors did issue ten citations to five businesses for failing to maintain social distancing.
Each citation included a fine of up to $10,000. The city also shut down one business for "blatantly ignoring the reopening requirements."
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Prior to the holiday weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would be cracking down on violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines. Indoor capacity must be limited to 25-percent capped at 50 people. Citizens can call 311 to submit complaints.