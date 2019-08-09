Arizona Iced Tea maker to launch line of cannabis-infused products

A company known for its iced tea is getting into the marijuana market.The maker of Arizona Iced Tea is partnering with cannabis company Dixie Brands to produce a line of pot products sold under the Arizona brand name.The first products are expected to be cannabis-infused gummies and vape pens. Beverages are expected to come later.Arizona's CEO acknowledged that the deal is risky, but he said being an early mover in an emerging market could pay off.Heineken already makes a pot-infused sparking water beverage. It's only sold in California.