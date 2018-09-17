BUSINESS

Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors

Carson's returned online at www.carsons.com.

Carson Pirie Scott department stores closed down Aug. 29, but has returned online after the company was sold to an Indiana-based technology firm.

The store, also known as Carson's, launched its online site at www.carsons.com on Friday after a bankruptcy court judge approved the sale of Bon-Ton to CSC Generation.

Bon-Ton owns Carson's as well as Boston Store, Carson's, Elder Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers.

Carson's is now in discussions with landlords about re-opening some stores in Illinois and rehiring former associates. The company also hopes to re-open stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado and Pennsylvania in time for the holidays.

The Chicago-based department store chain was founded in 1854. Liquidation sales had been underway since April, when parent company Bon-Ton told a bankruptcy court that it failed to find a buyer.

The flagship store was once on State Street, along with Marshall Field's, Sears and Montgomery Ward.

"Stores will serve as an extension of e-commerce, with extended hours from Thursday to Sunday and fewer hours during the workweek. Additional services - ranging from personal styling to interior design - will be provided in store and online, as well as more flexible ways to pay through Bon-Ton's new store card and lease-to-own service," said Jordan Voloshin, CSC Generation co-president, in a statement.

CSC Generation also acquired DirectBuy out of bankruptcy in 2017.
