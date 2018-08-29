BUSINESS

All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday, Carson Pirie Scott marks the end of more than 160 years in business.

Its last stores will close Wednesday by 5 p.m., the company announced.

The Chicago-based department store chain was founded in 1854. Liquidation sales have been underway since April, when parent company Bon-Ton told a bankruptcy court that it failed to find a buyer.


The flagship store was once on State Street, along with Marshall Field's, Sears, and Montgomery Ward. All are now closed as online shopping becomes more popular.
