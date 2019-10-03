Casino, hotel proposed for Homewood, East Hazel Crest

A casino and luxury hotel could soon be coming to the south suburbs.Wind Creek Hospitality plans to submit an application to build a casino that would be located off of I-80 near Halsted and 175th streets in Homewood and East Hazel Crest.The proposal calls for a nearly 64,000 square-foot casino floor that would have more than 1,300 slot machines and 56 game tables as well as an entertainment center, three restaurants, two bars, a skyline lounge and a 251 room luxury hotel with an indoor pool and spa.The proposal will go before the village boards of Homewood and East Hazel Crest next week. If the boards vote to certify the project, that will allow Wind Creek to submit an application to the Illinois Gaming Board by the deadline of October 28."Wind Creek Hospitality has a proven track record of success in developing high-quality and successful casino and entertainment projects, and we're excited about the opportunity to bring one to Illinois," said Brent Pinkston, chief operating officer of Wind Creek Hospitality. "East Hazel Crest and Homewood are two strong and stable communities, with visionary leadership. We believe this partnership and the prime, easy-to-access location creates a solid foundation for the quality casino and entertainment complex we hope to develop - one that will maximize revenue and bring sustained benefits to the entire south suburban region."Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which manages 10 gaming properties in Alabama, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania and the Caribbean.