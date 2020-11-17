Week of Women: Fourth-generation entrepreneur's business 'Kido' inspired by son

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mom noticed something was missing from the market soon after son was born.
Keewa Nurullah is the founder and owner of Kido, a children's clothing company.
"I started Kido after having my son and realizing that the clothing choices for boys were pretty slim," said Nurullah. "I wanted to create clothing that was inspirational and reflected his culture and spirit."
Nurulla started Kido online an eventually opened a storefront in the South Loop in 2018.
During the pandemic, the company shifted to offering more toys, games and puzzles.
"I am a fourth-generation entrepreneur, and my great-grandfather had a tailor shop on Black Wall Street in Tulsa," said Nurulla. "Entrepreneurship is my family legacy and very important to me in strengthening our city and the Black community."
