Chicago sets tourism record with 57.6 million visitors in 2018

Tourism in Chicago has set another record, with 57.6 million people visiting the city last year.The number of tourists rose 4.3 percent from 2017."When it comes to attracting tourists and business travelers, Chicago can go toe-to-toe with any city in the world," Mayor Emanuel said. "By continuing to set new tourism records and bring millions more people to Chicago every year, we are creating jobs and economic opportunities that reach every neighborhood."Seven new hotels opened in Chicago in 2018 and hotel room demand by visitors grew 4.3 percent and the overall occupancy rate increased to 75.4 percent for the year."It's encouraging to not only see growth, but to see the pace of growth increase," said David Whitaker, President & CEO of Choose Chicago. "The previous year, visitor volumes grew 2.7 percent, so to see the pace improve with now a 4.3 percent annual increase is a reflection of the momentum that Chicago is enjoying and the growing impact the tourism, meetings and events industry generates in our community."Seven new hotels opened in Chicago in 2018 and hotel room demand by visitors grew 4.3 percent and the overall occupancy rate increased to 75.4 percent for the year.Mayor Emanuel's office said tourism-related employment is estimated to have increased 1.2 percent to an estimated 150,616 jobs.