CHICAGO (WLS) -- The application window for Chicago small businesses to receive a $5,000 grant through the Microbusiness Recovery Program will close Monday.
Businesses located in low- and moderate-income community areas with four or fewer employees and less than $250,000 in annual revenue are encouraged to submit their applications by the 5:00 p.m. deadline.
Grant recipients will be chosen via a lottery and winners will be notified by Monday, May 11th.
The application can be accessed in English and Spanish at www.chicago.gov/recoverygrant.
The Microbusiness Recovery Grant Program has been designed for smaller businesses that may not be able to access other financial options and was made possible with support from foundations, individuals and businesses to The Chicago Community Trust in partnership with The One Chicago Fund.
RELATED: COVID-19 help, information and resources
The program is administered by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) with the support of five community partners: Accion Serving Illinois and Indiana, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, the Chicago Urban League, SomerCor and Women's Business Development Center.
BACP held six webinars last week about the Recovery Grant Program. To view those webinars in English and Spanish, visit www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops.
Coronavirus resources: Applications for Chicago small business recovery grant program due Monday
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More