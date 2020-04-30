coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: City to offer webinar to help businesses navigate new stay-at-home order

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) will host a webinar Thursday to help businesses navigate Governor Pritzker's new stay-at-home order.

Effective Friday, May 1, the modified stay-at-home order will provide increased flexibility for certain businesses along with important new guidelines to protect workers and consumers and build on lifesaving progress made over the last month.

RELATED: City launches 'Chi COVID Coach' mobile app for resources, health updates amid pandemic

BACP will guide businesses through the new regulations, including the following topics:

  • New businesses added to those deemed essential

  • New guidelines for non-essential retail to reopen for delivery or outside the store pickup

  • New requirements for businesses to protect workers and consumers, including providing masks and limiting occupancy


The webinar will begin at 4:00 p.m. and is part of the city's commitment to providing up-to-date information to businesses and workers throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus Chicago: City to offer free webinars on workers' rights during COVID-19 outbreak

This week, BACP is also providing twice-daily webinars to provide information on the new Chicago Microbusiness Recovery Grant Program.

Thursday's webinars on the Recovery Grant will take place at 10:00 a.m. in Spanish and 2:00 p.m. in English. A Polish webinar will be held Friday.

Participants can register for all webinars at www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops.
