CVS, Kroger encouraging COVID vaccinations with free groceries, big cash prizes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kroger and CVS Health will begin their get-a-vaccine, win-a-prize campaigns next week.

Kroger Health is holding a weekly drawing to give away $1 million to five shoppers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio-based Kroger owns Mariano's and Food 4 less in the Chicago area.

The company is calling the campaign The Community Immunity Giveaway.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

Kroger will also give away free groceries for a year to another 50 vaccinated individuals.

CVS will also start giving away freebies for vaccinations starting June 1.

Customers who receive a coronavirus vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI and gift cards
