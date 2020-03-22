Chicago employee at Dart Container plant tests 'presumed positive' for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dart Container Company has taken steps to protect employees after a worker inside a Chicago facility plant was diagnosed as "presumed positive" for COVID-19, according to a company release.U.S. Homeland Security identified Dart as an "essential" business, so crews have continued working in the midst of the virus outbreak across the United States.The employee provided documentation from a physician of a "presumed positive" for COVID-19, the release said.The company said although the employee was not given a test to confirm the diagnosis, Dart is treating it as a confirmed positive case.Dart manufactures cups, plates, containers, lids and straws."We're open for business because our products help other essential industries keep food and drinks sanitary and people safe during this unprecedented pandemic," said Dart Container CEO Jim Lammers. "We're helping feed school-aged children, patients at hospitals and the frontline heroes who care for them, elderly residents quarantined in nursing homes, our neighbors who rely on restaurant delivery and takeout and many others.The company said the employee has been placed under a two-week quarantine and will be able to return to work once symptom free, per CDC guidelines."We continue to follow CDC and other pertinent guidelines for the health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities, as they are Dart's No.1 priority," said Dart CEO Jim Lammers. "We require employees to observe social distancing, suspended most meetings, communicated proper handwashing and hygiene information, enhanced and added to our sanitation procedures, and encourage employees to stay home if sick and notify us if they have coronavirus-like symptoms."Dart also said it has temporarily closed the department where the employees worked to sanitize the area and they have been identifying products the employees had contact with to isolate them for at least three days out of an abundance of caution.