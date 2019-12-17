Business

Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed

Ever wondered what your state's most popular holiday toy is? It might be how Santa finds out what to pack.

Reviews.org made a list of the most popular toy by state.

SEE ALSO | Lee County man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need every Christmas

In North Carolina, it's the Blume Doll! Blume dolls come hidden inside flower pots and feature crazy hairstyles and customizable outfits. Neighboring South Carolina likes Play-Doh and Virginia opts for Hatching Toothless eggs.

Believe it or not, Nerf guns were the pick for many states, making it the most popular toy in the US. Nerf toys were the most popular toy in 11 states, mostly in the midwest, according to the list. The Nintendo Switch gaming system was the most popular toy in five states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschristmas giftchristmastoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Are home warranties worth the money? Expert weighs in
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at officers in South Shore
Stolen Matteson police K9 vehicle recovered in Harvey
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M for winning numbers drawing tonight
CPD to announce expansion of detective divisions
More TOP STORIES News