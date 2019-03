BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Workers at the Headly Manufacturing plant in Broadview said they were locked out following a strike Friday.Headly employees said management recently threatened several workers with termination in the coming weeks with no explaination.In response, the employees announced a one-hour unfair labor practice strike. After the strike, the employees found that they had been locked out. They were unable to collect their paychecks.The employee's attorney has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.Headly Manufacturing has not responded to requests for comment from ABC7.