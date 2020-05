Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

Pizza Hut is congratulating 2020 graduates with one of the best gifts - free pizza!Grads should go to pizzahut.com/gradparty and sign up for a Hut Rewards account. From there, they can receive one free medium size one-topping pizza.Pizza Hut is pairing up with America's dairy farmers to giveaway 500,000 pizzas.The offer ends on Thursday night but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.