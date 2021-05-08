EPA

General Iron Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot delays scrapyard permitting at EPA request

New owners Southside Recycling say former Lincoln Park scrapyard would create 'industry standard' for pollution control
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
General Iron permitting delayed at EPA's request

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is delaying the permitting process for General Iron, after a request from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The company wants to move its scrapyard from Lincoln Park to the city's Southeast Side.

The EPA sent a letter to the city of Chicago, telling the city that it should stop the permitting process over environmental concerns.

Groups fighting General Iron's move to the Southeast Side are claiming victory.

RELATED: Hunger strike protests General Iron move to Southeast Side

"The people in this community were finally heard, and we need to work so this never ever happens again, that no other company gets this close to approval," said Olga Bautista with the Southeast Environmental Task Force.

General Iron's new owners released a statement, saying in part:

"The advanced pollution control system at Southside Recycling is creating a new industry standard that will serve as a national model for capturing and controlling emissions from large recycling facilities."

RELATED: Community leaders opposed to General Iron South Side plant claim political donations sealed deal

Lightfoot said in a statement that she has directed the Chicago Department of Public Health to start an environmental study, also at the EPA's request.

"The City shares the U.S. EPA's commitment to environmental justice and public health, and we look forward to partnering with them to conduct a fair, thorough and timely health impact analysis to inform our future decision-making," Lightfoot said.

A new cumulative impact ordinance will also be drafted, requiring an assessment of the additional environmental impact of a potential industrial business' operations on the surrounding community, Lightfoot said.
