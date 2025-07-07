EPA workers rally after put on leave after criticizing Trump in 'Declaration of Dissent'

A rally was held on Monday in Federal Plaza to support 31 EPA workers who were put on administrative leave.

A rally was held on Monday in Federal Plaza to support 31 EPA workers who were put on administrative leave.

A rally was held on Monday in Federal Plaza to support 31 EPA workers who were put on administrative leave.

A rally was held on Monday in Federal Plaza to support 31 EPA workers who were put on administrative leave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rally was held on Monday in Federal Plaza to support 31 Environmental Protection Agency workers who were put on administrative leave last week.

"It is deeply offensive it is opposition everything the EPA stands for and it is deeply opposed to the idea that we are going to leave planet safer for our children," US Rep. Sean Casten said.

"We will not allow anyone to silence dedicated civil servants who are doing their jobs here every day especially as we see here at the EPA," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.

A letter was signed by hundreds of EPA scientists concerned about changes and cuts to the agency was sent to EPA Administrator Zeldin. It was titled "Declaration of Dissent."

The EPA confirms 139 workers were put on leave nationwide while the agency investigates.

"The Environmental Protection Agency has a zero-tolerance policy for career bureaucrats unlawfully undermining, sabotaging, and undercutting the administration's agenda."

A scientist who did not want to be identified says she was among those put-on leave. Her work is dedicated to lead testing.

RELATED | EPA union alleges political retaliation, Chicago workers put on leave after criticizing Trump

"Lead can impact brains development, and it can need to long development long term health issues, so we are talking about poisoning communities," she said.

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia says consequences of the Trump administration's actions are felt more in Black and Brown communities.

"There is a disproportionate impact I these communities and it makes and even stronger case for why this agency needs to be protected," Garcia said.

The union representing the workers say the leave is for ten days. It is unclear what happens after that for the EPA workers and their work.

