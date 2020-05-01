coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Modified stay-at-home order takes effect allowing businesses to reopen with modifications

By
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois is taking the first steps in reviving the state's economy under the modified stay-at-home order Friday allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions.

Under the new order, the Chalet Nursery and Garden Center is one of several businesses now allowed to reopen with restrictions.

RELATED: Illinois Mask Requirements: New face mask order changes mandate amid coronavirus pandemic

Chalet will require all customers and staff to wear a face mask at all times and they are also limiting the number of customers and requiring guests to obey social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart.

"We're so anxious to have people come in and pick up their own plants, be able to look at the plants," said Jennifer Brennan. "We're really excited and our customers are really excited to be able to come and see the gorgeous plants and all of our beautiful displays and we've been working our tails off to make it happen."

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Under the extended and modified order, all people over the age of 2 will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public when they can't social distance as well as in indoor public spaces like public transportation, stores, and offices.

In addition, some golf courses will reopen Friday. The owner of Carriage Greens Country Club in Darien is also requiring guests to keep a safe distance apart.

"Golf is one of the most responsible ways to be socially distant and to get exercise and fresh air," said Brian Broderick of Carriage Greens.

Only twosomes are allowed to tee off at one time, no golf carts can be used unless you have a disability, and social distancing markers are in place at the club.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Pet grooming businesses can reopen as well. The owner of Uncle Paws Grooming Salon in Chicago said they are already booked solid for the next three weeks.

Some retail shops are also being allowed to reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants. Customers can call ahead or order online for things like clothes and home goods. Then they can pick it up curbside.

Elective surgeries will be allowed again. Boating is back as well, but with only two people per boat.

