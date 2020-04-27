Illinois Mask Requirements: New face mask order changes mandate amid coronavirus pandemic

Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies;

Picking up food from drive thru or curbside pickup;

While visiting your health care provider;

Traveling on public transportation;

Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at essential businesses;

Performing essential services for state and local government agencies, such as laboratory testing, where close interactions with people are unavoidable, and;

When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.

Running or walking in your neighborhood;

Mowing the lawn, performing spring yard cleaning; gardening;

Driveway car washing, and;

Other outdoor activities on your own property.

Using materials available at home or buying materials online to avoid exposure in public places;

Purchasing masks made by small businesses, saving medical masks for healthcare workers and potentially helping the local economy;

Making masks from materials that will hold up to daily washing and drying. Wash and dry newly sewn masks before using them for the first time;

Having more than one mask per person so they can be laundered daily. This will also be helpful if your mask becomes wet, damaged, or no longer fits and you need to replace it;

Washing your hands with alcohol-based hand rub, or soap and water before putting on a mask, immediately after removing it, or if you touch the mask while using it;

The mask should fit snugly around your mouth and nose. A metal wire sewn or built into the mask will help it conform to the bridge of your nose;

Avoiding touching the mask while using it. If you do, wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub;

There are relatively few studies of the effectiveness of mask made from homemade materials. Whether you use cotton fabrics, paper-based shop towels, or other materials, try to strike a balance between the materials you already have at home, how easy it will be to breathe while wearing the mask for extended periods away from home, and whether or not you would prefer to craft a new mask everyday (paper) or wash and reuse your mask(s);

Replace your mask when wet, damaged or it no longer fits your face. Masks should not be worn damp or when wet from spit or mucus;

Try to avoid touching the outer surfaces of the mask when removing it. Remove the msk by untying it or unfastening the ear loops. Place it in a bag or bin away from small children or pets until it can be laundered.

DIY Face Mask without sewing

DIY Face Mask with Sewing Machine

Prepare the mask:

On 8 1/4 inch piece, place right sides together, sew 1/4 inch seam, creating tube.

Turn right sides out, press seam and fabric.

Make 3 pleats, approx. 1 inch each in size, using steam or pins to hold. Mask will be approx. 3 to 3.5 inches in width.

Sew 1/4 inch seam on each side of mask, securing pleats.

Trim seam allowance.

Prepare the ties:

Fold in half and press (3/4 inch). Open tie back up.

Fold each edge in to meet middle (3/8 inch/0.375 inch) and press.

Fold in half again, securing raw edges inside and press. Each tie will be approx. 3/8 inch in width.

Assembly:

Align center of tie with side of mask, open tie so edge of mask fits snugly inside. Pin.

Sew tie to mask, seam will be very short. Get as close as able while still catching all fabric. You are just attaching the mask to the tie at this point, not sewing the whole tie yet.

Repeat for other tie and other side of mask.

Sew down edges of tie, securing raw edges inside. Seam is very short. You will stitch over where mask is already attached. This is good because it helps reinforce.

Repeat for other tie and other side of mask.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinoisans will soon be required to wear a face mask or covering in public beginning May 1, but what exactly does the new rule mean?Illinois will remain under a stay-at-home order until at least the end of May, as Governor JB Pritzker extends social distancing guidelines in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.The extended order, which takes effect May 1, aims to ease up on restrictions across the state. However, Illinoisans will be required to wear a face mask in public when social distancing isn't an option.