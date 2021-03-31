marijuana

Illinois marijuana: McHenry County welcomes 1st dispensary in Lake in the Hills

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- McHenry County's first marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday morning in Lake in the Hills.

Green Thumb Industries opened its ninth Illinois store, and its 55th in the country, at 9 a.m. It's located at 270 N. Randall Road.

RELATED: Evanston reparations program approved as city becomes 1st in US to do so; some say it's not enough

Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County.

The dispensary will offer all kinds of cannabis products, the company said.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana sales set record in September; $431M sold since legalization

Illinois marijuana sales have continued to break records since being legalized, bringing in millions in tax revenue.

The state charges a variety of taxes on marijuana depending on the amount of THC, the ingredient that gets you high.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmchenry countylake in the hillsmarijuana
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
Lawmakers announce deal on bill to legalize recreational marijuana in NY
Illinois reparations: Evanston becomes 1st US city to offer program
Evanston city council approves reparations housing program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed suspect killed by Chicago police officer in Portage Park shooting: CPD
More witnesses testify in day 3 of Derek Chauvin trial | LIVE
COVID cases spike in 2 Chicago zip codes
Former Pres. Barack Obama library groundbreaking expected in Sept.
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
Chicago area woman says she got COVID vaccine appointment text despite not signing up
Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems
Show More
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
Biden's dog Major involved in another biting incident
2 inappropriate SpongeBob episodes pulled by streaming services
Waukegan activists protest renaming school after Obamas
Man shot on 22nd floor of Streeterville hotel
More TOP STORIES News