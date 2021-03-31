Illinois marijuana: McHenry County welcomes 1st dispensary in Lake in the Hills

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- McHenry County's first marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday morning in Lake in the Hills.Green Thumb Industries opened its ninth Illinois store, and its 55th in the country, at 9 a.m. It's located at 270 N. Randall Road.Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County.The dispensary will offer all kinds of cannabis products, the company said.Illinois marijuana sales have continued to break records since being legalized, bringing in millions in tax revenue.The state charges a variety of taxes on marijuana depending on the amount of THC, the ingredient that gets you high.