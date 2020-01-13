Illinois leaders discuss how to ensure equity in marijuana industry

Illinois leaders gathered Sunday to talk about about the importance of ensuring equity to all communities after the legalization of recreational marijuana.The group met at the Mission South Dispensary, and discussed issues including how to have more minority-owned dispensaries as well as how to allow marijuana companies to have access to the banking system.Democratic Sen. Robert Peters attended the meeting."When it comes to loaning, loans, when it comes to how people can get that access to capital, it's so important and to know that this isn't just an Illinois fight, that this is a fight on the federal level," said Sen. Peters, of Illinois' 13th District.Sen. Tammy Duckworth also met with local leaders at the dispensary."People of color have been disproportionally arrested and incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses for decades, and I'm proud Illinois is working to make legalization of recreational cannabis equitable for all," Duckworth said. "I'll keep working with these local leaders to make sure equity and justice are at the forefront of this process."