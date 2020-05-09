Coronavirus Chicago: Local company launches 'Small Brand. Big Heart' fundraiser to benefit Children of Restaurant Employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "House of Somrus" wants to help you add some flavor to your Mother's Day with their India-inspired liqueurs.The Chicago based company is also helping to support struggling families during the pandemic.Chief Operating Officer of Somrus Cream Liqueurs, Monica Badlani, joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to tell us more about "Small Brand. Big Heart."Somrus specialized in India-inspired cream liqueurs, including Chai and Mango, but they once COVID-19 hit, they decided to use their resources to try and make a difference.After an initial donation, the company aims to raise at least $125,000 to benefit Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE). Somrus has also promised a 10% match program once the fund reaches $25,000, and will remain until it reaches $125,000.For more information on how to donate, email bighearts@somrus.com.