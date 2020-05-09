Business

Coronavirus Chicago: Local company launches 'Small Brand. Big Heart' fundraiser to benefit Children of Restaurant Employees

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "House of Somrus" wants to help you add some flavor to your Mother's Day with their India-inspired liqueurs.

The Chicago based company is also helping to support struggling families during the pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer of Somrus Cream Liqueurs, Monica Badlani, joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to tell us more about "Small Brand. Big Heart."

Somrus specialized in India-inspired cream liqueurs, including Chai and Mango, but they once COVID-19 hit, they decided to use their resources to try and make a difference.

After an initial donation, the company aims to raise at least $125,000 to benefit Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE). Somrus has also promised a 10% match program once the fund reaches $25,000, and will remain until it reaches $125,000.

For more information on how to donate, email bighearts@somrus.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrestaurantsfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Doctor's voicemail upsets family of Chicago COVID-19 patient
Chicago postal worker dies of COVID-19 a week after giving birth
Illinois conducts 20K COVID-19 tests in single day for 1st time
FAA proposes fining city nearly $1.3M, alleges airport regulation violations
Monkey snatches toddler off bench, drags child away in viral video
2 NY children die to mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Delta suspends service at Midway through Sept.
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny with morning frost Saturday
Chicago terror convict seeks prison release due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News