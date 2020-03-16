Coronavirus update: Indiana bars and restaurants ordered closed by Gov. Holcomb

INDIANA (WLS) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that the state would be requiring bars and dine-in restaurants to close in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The move comes one day after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ordered dine-in restaurants and bars in Illinois to close.
Restaurants may provide take-out and delivery service through the end of March, the governor's office said.
Indiana will also be following the CDC's guidelines of no in-person events of more than 50 people.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indiana.
