Indiana readies to ease some business restrictions Monday

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- The road to reopening Indiana ramps up Monday, with the state easing restrictions on businesses in most counties.The majority of Indiana will move to phase two of Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage reopening plan, starting Monday. The changes will ease some travel restrictions and open up retailers, including shopping malls, but under health and social distancing guidelines."It's a tough issue and you got you got folks on all parts of the spectrum, from 'This is too soon,' to 'This isn't enough,'" said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy. "I think the governor struck a nice balance."Under Gov. Holcomb's plan, businesses in downtown Valparaiso are getting ready to open their doors to customers on Monday."He's trying to take precautions but yet, get us to a point where we are making progress," Mayor Murphy said.The second phase of Indiana's plan to reopen its government will include lifting travel restrictions and allowing social gatherings of up to 25 people following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. It'll also open non-essential manufacturing and industrial operations, as well as retail businesses. Shopping malls may open at 50% capacity, but with indoor common areas at half that capacity."We've got to get going and we got to do it in a smart way and our residents are taking precautions," Murphy said.The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce took a survey of its members over the phased opening and said the majority were in favor of the governor's plan, as well as the health guidelines to keep employees and customers safe."We have a lot of small businesses and the small businesses are really at a difficulty because of cash flow," Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards said. "They need to have people come in so those businesses are going to be wanting to open as soon as possible."In Portage, the mayor also expressed cautious optimism over the phased opening.Mayor Sue Lynch said Portage City Hall will still remain closed for another few weeks."We're trying to get their workstations ready. We're trying to get sneeze barriers and all the protective hand wipes and things like that that they're going to need at their station so we're trying to get all of that in place before we go full time," Mayor Lynch said.Leaders in Porter County say their proximity to Lake County and Chicago has been a factor in decision-making, given the increased COVID-19 cases in those areas. Those leaders caution residents about the virus still spreading around them as the state moves forward."Please, this isn't over. The virus is still out there, we need to continue to practice with caution and keep our distance," Lynch said.Lake, Marion and Cass counties will move to phase two at a later date.Starting May 11, the next step in reopening Indiana will include the limited reopening of restaurants and personal services, such as salons and barbershops by appointment only.