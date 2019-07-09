Business

Kid entrepreneurs show off inventions at Winnetka Idea Tank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an idea tank in Winnetka for kid entrepreneurs.

It's kind of like "Shark Tank" but for kids eight to 14-years-old.

Kids are encouraged to pitch their ideas to the "sharks" for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

A few of the entrepreneurs who showed off their invention to the tank also showed it off on ABC7 Chicago.

Everyone is invited to come out and watch Wednesday, July 17th at the Winnetka Chapel at 630 Lincoln Ave., or you can register your child online if you want to get in on this at WinnetkaIdeaTank.com.
