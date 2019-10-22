Business

New Miller Lite campaign offers free beer for an 'unfollow'

When you unfollow Miller on Instagram or Facebook, you could receive a free Miller Lite. Just text UNFOLLOW to 79375 with a photo or screenshot. (Miller Lite)

Miller Lite wants to offer a free beer to every person who unfollows them on social media.

The new campaign is focused on bringing back what they call the original social media, "Miller Time".

"We know that today's generation of new drinkers will spend more than five years of their lifetime on social media, and yet are only meeting up with their close friends less than a few times of a month," said Anup Shah, Vice President Miller Family of Brands. "We want to remind them that while social media is great, it's no replacement for hanging out in-person over a Miller Lite."

When you unfollow Miller on Instagram or Facebook, you could receive a free Miller Lite. Just text UNFOLLOW to 79375 with a photo or screenshot. Details on the program, including state-by-state regulations are available here.

As part of the campaign, Miller Lite will debut a new television spot during Game 1 of the World Series.



Additionally, Miller Lite is going dark on all social media accounts, meaning they will take a break from posting on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebookfree foodsocial mediafree stuffbeertwitterinstagramalcoholcommercial ad
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers rally as strike enters 6th day
Old Town building damaged by fire
Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Marine from Cook County killed in training exercise in Calif.
Woman shot in face by paintball on NW Side
Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Foul play evidence found
Show More
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
CVS to test drone delivery for your medications
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
The Clown Suit: Joey Lombardo's last words
More TOP STORIES News