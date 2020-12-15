Mission marijuana dispensary opening in Calumet City

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new marijuana dispensary opens Tuesday in Calumet City, which will be the closest dispensary to the Indiana border.The new Mission Dispensary is expected to bring in anywhere from $400,000 to 500,000 each year to Calumet City.Indiana has not legalized marijuana sales. The ribbon cutting will be at 9 a.m.Illinois passed a law to legalize recreational marijuana in 2019, and adult use cannabis officially became legal on January 1, 2020. The state saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October, with a record $75 million in recreational sales and another 33 million for medical marijuana.The first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million, with about $300 million in medical marijuana sales.