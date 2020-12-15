marijuana

Mission marijuana dispensary opening in Calumet City

Mission dispensary will be closest to Indiana border
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new marijuana dispensary opens Tuesday in Calumet City, which will be the closest dispensary to the Indiana border.

The new Mission Dispensary is expected to bring in anywhere from $400,000 to 500,000 each year to Calumet City.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Indiana has not legalized marijuana sales. The ribbon cutting will be at 9 a.m.

Illinois passed a law to legalize recreational marijuana in 2019, and adult use cannabis officially became legal on January 1, 2020. The state saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October, with a record $75 million in recreational sales and another 33 million for medical marijuana.

Downers Grove approves recreational marijuana sales

The first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million, with about $300 million in medical marijuana sales.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscalumet citymarijuanaconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released
Downers Grove approves recreational marijuana sales
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago to be administered Tuesday
Will a COVID vaccine prevent you from infecting others?
Vaccine arrival delayed at suburban hospital
1st COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary
Show More
5 top questions about Pfizer's COVID vaccine, answered
Teen boy stabbed during fight on CTA train platform in the Loop
Jennifer Lopez to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Popeyes adds chocolate beignets to its menu
More TOP STORIES News