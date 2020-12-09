Downers Grove approves recreational marijuana sales

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Downers Grove approved recreational marijuana sales at a Tuesday night Village Council meeting.The village passed three ordinances to allow the sale of cannabis. The first was an ordinance to end zoning ordinance provisions concerning adult use marijuana businesses.The second amends the Downers Grove Municipal Code to impose a municipal cannabis retailers' occupation tax.The third ordinance repealed provisions regarding adult use marijuana businesses.Illinois passed a law to legalize recreational marijuana in 2019, and adult use cannabis officially became legal on January 1, 2020. The state saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October, with a record $75 million in recreational sales and another 33 million for medical marijuana.The first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million, with about $300 million in medical marijuana sales.Marijuana sales to adults is legal in 11 states and Washington D.C. Four more states approved recreational marijuana use in the 2020 general election, while more Chicago suburbs are joining a growing list of Illinois municipalities allowing cannabis dispensaries for adults.