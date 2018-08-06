BUSINESS

MoviePass changes to 3 movies per month from one a day, price stays the same

EMBED </>More Videos

Subscribers with MoviePass might have to choose which films to see first. The ticketing service is putting more limitations on customers.

Subscribers with MoviePass might have to choose which films to see first. The ticketing service is putting more limitations on customers.

MoviePass will now only allow users to see three movies in theaters in a month. That's a significant change from one a day. But the company said 85-percent of customers see three movies or less per month.

The monthly subscription price will remain just under $10. MoviePass is burning through cash and struggling to stay in business.

The three movies per month change goes into effect August 15th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmovieu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled for undeclared milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
More Business
Top Stories
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
Gay teen kicked out of home will pay $0 to attend Georgetown University
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
The Church by Nike Basketball gives young athletes a unique place to play
Man charged in Lincoln Park attempted sex assault
Lollapalooza 2018: 12 arrested, 160 hospitalized during 4 days
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Show More
Police: Store clerk sold alcohol to minor in crash that killed 2 teens
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
More News