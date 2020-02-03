marijuana

Illinois marijuana sales: Nearly $40M in legal weed sold in state in 1st month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legal marijuana sales totaled nearly $40 million in the first month in Illinois, the state's Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Monday.

Sales totaled $39,247,840.83 and dispensaries sold 972,045 items in January after Illinois legalized marijuana on the first of the year, the department said.

"The successful launch of the Illinois' legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs," said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. "The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans."

Sales to Illinois residents totaled $30,611,632.22 and sales for out-of-state residents totaled $8,636,208.61.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture last month released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. The applications are available at the IDOA's website and they will begin accepting applications on February 14. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 16.

