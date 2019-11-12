14 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 3 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fourteen "same-site" recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, all for medical marijuana dispensaries that are already operating. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.Three of the dispensaries in are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location.In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:MedMar3812 North Clark StreetChicago, IL 60613Dispensary335001 North Clark StreetChicago, IL 60640Maribis of Chicago4570 South Archer AvenueChicago, IL 60632PDI Medical Dispensary1623 Barclay BoulevardBuffalo Grove, IL 60089The Clinic Mundelein1325 Armour BoulevardMundelein, IL 60060FloraMedex7953 West Grand AvenueElmwood park, IL 607073C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville1700 Quincy Ave #103Naperville, Il 604313C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet1627 Rock Creek BoulevardJoliet, IL 60431Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary3104 North Main StreetCanton, IL 61520Phoenix Botanical Dispensary1704 South Neil Street CChampaign, IL 61820The Clinic Effingham1101 Ford Avenue Suite CEffingham, IL 62401Maribis of Springfield2272 North Grand Avenue EastGrandview, IL 62702MedMar2696 McFarland RoadRockford, IL 61107Mapleglen Care Center4777 Stenstrom RoadRockford, IL 61109