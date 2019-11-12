14 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 3 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fourteen "same-site" recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, all for medical marijuana dispensaries that are already operating. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.
Three of the dispensaries in are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?
The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location.
In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.
The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:
CHICAGO
MedMar
3812 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Dispensary33
5001 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Maribis of Chicago
4570 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
NORTH SUBURBS
PDI Medical Dispensary
1623 Barclay Boulevard
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
The Clinic Mundelein
1325 Armour Boulevard
Mundelein, IL 60060
WEST SUBURBS
FloraMedex
7953 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood park, IL 60707
3C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville
1700 Quincy Ave #103
Naperville, Il 60431
SOUTH SUBURBS
3C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet
1627 Rock Creek Boulevard
Joliet, IL 60431
GREATER ILLINOIS
Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary
3104 North Main Street
Canton, IL 61520
Phoenix Botanical Dispensary
1704 South Neil Street C
Champaign, IL 61820
The Clinic Effingham
1101 Ford Avenue Suite C
Effingham, IL 62401
Maribis of Springfield
2272 North Grand Avenue East
Grandview, IL 62702
MedMar
2696 McFarland Road
Rockford, IL 61107
Mapleglen Care Center
4777 Stenstrom Road
Rockford, IL 61109
This list will be updated when more same-site licenses are issued by the state.
14 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 3 in Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News