Newsviews: Employment Among People With Disabilites

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5237676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was a public outcry recently when Walmart announced it would eliminate its 'greeter' positions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5237678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was a public outcry recently when Walmart announced it would eliminate its 'greeter' positions.

There was a public outcry recently when Walmart announced it would eliminate its 'greeter' positions.In some cases, these jobs were held by people with disabilities who feared they'd be out of work.Numbers from the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire show the *employment* rate for people with disabilities is 37 percent.Compared that with an employment rate of just over 77-percent for able bodied people.We're talking this week with Rahnee Patrick. She is the director of independent living with Access Living, which works to foster an inclusive societyfor Chicagoans with disabilities.