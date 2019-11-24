Newsviews: Jobs in Illinois' Recreational Marijuana Industry

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
When dispensaries open their doors, there will be a range of employees working to grow the product, process it, and get it to customers.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?
Last weekend, thousands of applicants waited upwards three hours to get jobs in the state's expanding marijuana industry.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
Bethany Gomez, the managing director with Brighfield Group, an analytics and research group focused on cannabis and CBD, stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss these opportunities.
Scott Wells, the vice president of talent acquisition for Cresco Labs, a cannabis and medical marijuana company also stopped by to discuss these opportunities.