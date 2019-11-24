newsviews

Newsviews: Jobs in Illinois' Recreational Marijuana Industry

While medical marijuana has been legal for nearly six years, Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020.

As dispensaries prepare to open their doors, people across Illinois are trying to get jobs in the state's expanding marijuana industry.



When dispensaries open their doors, there will be a range of employees working to grow the product, process it, and get it to customers.

Last weekend, thousands of applicants waited upwards three hours to get jobs in the state's expanding marijuana industry.

As dispensaries prepare to open their doors, people across Illinois are trying to get jobs in the state's expanding marijuana industry.



Bethany Gomez, the managing director with Brighfield Group, an analytics and research group focused on cannabis and CBD, stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss these opportunities.

Scott Wells, the vice president of talent acquisition for Cresco Labs, a cannabis and medical marijuana company also stopped by to discuss these opportunities.
