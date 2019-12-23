37 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 109 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty "same-site" recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, all for medical marijuana dispensaries that are already operating. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.
Nine of the dispensaries are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?
The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location.
In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.
The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:
CHICAGO
MedMar
3812 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Dispensary33
5001 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Maribis of Chicago
4570 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
MOCA Modern Cannabis
2847 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Columbia Care
4758 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
Mission Illinois
8554 South Commercial Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
The Herbal Care Center
1301 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608
Midway Dispensary
5648 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Zen Leaf Chicago
6428 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60631
NuMed Chicago
1308 West North Avenue
Chicago IL 60642
NORTH SUBURBS
Verilife - Arlington Heights
1816 South Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
PDI Medical Dispensary
1623 Barclay Boulevard
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Verilife - Evanston
1804 Maple Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
New Age Care
2015 East Euclid Avenue
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
The Clinic Mundelein
1325 Armour Boulevard
Mundelein, IL 60060
WEST SUBURBS
EarthMed
852 South Westgate Street
Addison, IL 60101
Verilife - North Aurora
161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 301
North Aurora, IL 60542
FloraMedex
7953 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
3C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville
1700 Quincy Ave #103
Naperville, Il 60431
Seven Point
1132 Lake Street
Oak Park, IL 60301
Zen Leaf St. Charles
3714 Illinois Avenue
St. Charles, IL 60174
SOUTH SUBURBS
3C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet
1627 Rock Creek Boulevard
Joliet, IL 60431
Verilife - Ottawa
4104 Columbus Street
Ottawa, IL 61350
Verilife - Romeoville
1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4
Romeoville, IL 60446
GREATER ILLINOIS
Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary
3104 North Main Street
Canton, IL 61520
Phoenix Botanical Dispensary
1704 South Neil Street C
Champaign, IL 61820
HCI Alternatives - Collinsville
1014 Eastport Plaza Drive
Collinsville, IL 62234
The Clinic Effingham
1101 Ford Avenue Suite C
Effingham, IL 62401
Maribis of Springfield
2272 North Grand Avenue East
Grandview, IL 62702
Harbory
8195 Express Drive
Marion, IL 62959
Nature's Treatment
973 Tech Drive
Milan, IL 61264
NuMed East Peoria
504 Riverside Drive
East Peoria, IL 61611
Herbal Remedies Dispensary
4440 Broadway Street, Suite 1
Quincy, IL 62305
MedMar
2696 McFarland Road
Rockford, IL 61107
Mapleglen Care Center
4777 Stenstrom Road
Rockford, IL 61109
HCI Alternatives - Springfield
628 East Adams Street
Springfield, IL 62701
NuMed Urbana
105 East University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801
This list will be updated when more same-site licenses are issued by the state.
37 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 109 in Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News