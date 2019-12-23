37 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 109 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty "same-site" recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, all for medical marijuana dispensaries that are already operating. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.Nine of the dispensaries are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location.In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:MedMar3812 North Clark StreetChicago, IL 60613Dispensary335001 North Clark StreetChicago, IL 60640Maribis of Chicago4570 South Archer AvenueChicago, IL 60632MOCA Modern Cannabis2847 West Fullerton AvenueChicago, IL 60647Columbia Care4758 North Milwaukee AvenueChicago, IL 60630Mission Illinois8554 South Commercial AvenueChicago, IL 60617The Herbal Care Center1301 South Western AvenueChicago, IL 60608Midway Dispensary5648 South Archer AvenueChicago, IL 60638Zen Leaf Chicago6428 North Milwaukee AvenueChicago, IL 60631NuMed Chicago1308 West North AvenueChicago IL 60642Verilife - Arlington Heights1816 South Arlington Heights RoadArlington Heights, IL 60005PDI Medical Dispensary1623 Barclay BoulevardBuffalo Grove, IL 60089Verilife - Evanston1804 Maple AvenueEvanston, IL 60201New Age Care2015 East Euclid AvenueMount Prospect, IL 60056The Clinic Mundelein1325 Armour BoulevardMundelein, IL 60060EarthMed852 South Westgate StreetAddison, IL 60101Verilife - North Aurora161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 301North Aurora, IL 60542FloraMedex7953 West Grand AvenueElmwood Park, IL 607073C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville1700 Quincy Ave #103Naperville, Il 60431Seven Point1132 Lake StreetOak Park, IL 60301Zen Leaf St. Charles3714 Illinois AvenueSt. Charles, IL 601743C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet1627 Rock Creek BoulevardJoliet, IL 60431Verilife - Ottawa4104 Columbus StreetOttawa, IL 61350Verilife - Romeoville1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4Romeoville, IL 60446Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary3104 North Main StreetCanton, IL 61520Phoenix Botanical Dispensary1704 South Neil Street CChampaign, IL 61820HCI Alternatives - Collinsville1014 Eastport Plaza DriveCollinsville, IL 62234The Clinic Effingham1101 Ford Avenue Suite CEffingham, IL 62401Maribis of Springfield2272 North Grand Avenue EastGrandview, IL 62702Harbory8195 Express DriveMarion, IL 62959Nature's Treatment973 Tech DriveMilan, IL 61264NuMed East Peoria504 Riverside DriveEast Peoria, IL 61611Herbal Remedies Dispensary4440 Broadway Street, Suite 1Quincy, IL 62305MedMar2696 McFarland RoadRockford, IL 61107Mapleglen Care Center4777 Stenstrom RoadRockford, IL 61109HCI Alternatives - Springfield628 East Adams StreetSpringfield, IL 62701NuMed Urbana105 East University AvenueUrbana, IL 61801