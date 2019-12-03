Business

30 Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued 'same-site' licenses to sell weed, including 7 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty "same-site" recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, all for medical marijuana dispensaries that are already operating. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.

The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.

Seven of the dispensaries are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.

The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location.

In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.

The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:

CHICAGO

MedMar
3812 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60613

Dispensary33
5001 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640

Maribis of Chicago
4570 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632

MOCA Modern Cannabis
3847 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647

Columbia Care
4758 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630

Mission Illinois
8554 South Commercial Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617

The Herbal Care Center
1301 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608

NORTH SUBURBS

Verilife - Arlington Heights
1816 South Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60005

PDI Medical Dispensary
1623 Barclay Boulevard
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Verilife - Evanston
1804 Maple Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

New Age Care
2015 East Euclid Avenue
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

The Clinic Mundelein

1325 Armour Boulevard
Mundelein, IL 60060

WEST SUBURBS

EarthMed
852 South Westgate Street
Addison, IL 60101

Verilife - North Aurora
161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 301
North Aurora, IL 60542

FloraMedex
7953 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707

3C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville
1700 Quincy Ave #103
Naperville, Il 60431

SOUTH SUBURBS

3C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet
1627 Rock Creek Boulevard
Joliet, IL 60431

Verilife - Ottawa
4104 Columbus Street
Ottawa, IL 61350

Verilife - Romeoville
1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4
Romeoville, IL 60446

GREATER ILLINOIS

Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary
3104 North Main Street

Canton, IL 61520

Phoenix Botanical Dispensary
1704 South Neil Street C
Champaign, IL 61820

HCI Alternatives - Collinsville
1014 Eastport Plaza Drive
Collinsville, IL 62234

The Clinic Effingham
1101 Ford Avenue Suite C
Effingham, IL 62401

Maribis of Springfield
2272 North Grand Avenue East
Grandview, IL 62702

Harbory
8195 Express Drive
Marion, IL 62959

Nature's Treatment
973 Tech Drive
Milan, IL 61264

Herbal Remedies Dispensary
44440 Broadway Street, Suite 1
Quincy, IL 62305

MedMar
2696 McFarland Road
Rockford, IL 61107

Mapleglen Care Center
4777 Stenstrom Road
Rockford, IL 61109

HCI Alternatives - Springfield
628 East Adams Street
Springfield, IL 62701

This list will be updated when more same-site licenses are issued by the state.
