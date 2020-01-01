marijuana

Recreational marijuana now legal in Illinois as crowds line up at dispensaries

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Year's Day marks the beginning of a new era in Illinois with recreational marijuana now legal.

Starting Wednesday, Illinois residents 21 and older can buy up to 30 grams of marijuana plant material, edibles with up to 500 milligrams of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate items. If you're visiting the state, you can buy half those amounts.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

You can't smoke pot wherever you want. You can consume weed in your private residence and local jurisdictions may allow on-site consumption at dispensaries. It is also illegal to cross into Indiana and Wisconsin with marijuana.

Doors open at dispensaries including the Mission Dispensary in South Shore at 6 a.m., where there was a massive line of people hoping to be among the first to buy recreational marijuana legally.

RELATED: Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued licenses to sell weed, including 10 in Chicago

Illinois Cannabis Czar Toi Hutchinson said she will be keeping a close eye on the situation. She said the state made sure cultivators boosted their capacity to prepare, but did acknowledge that a shortage is possible.

"This is just the beginning of what the legalization roll out is going to be and we anticipate we will work through the glitches in the system as they happen," Hutchinson said.

Watching and monitoring the first day of legal marijuana is the best the state can do, she added.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

Applications for 75 new licenses that the state plans to award by May 1 are due January 2.
