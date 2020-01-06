High demand for recreational marijuana leaves some Chicago dispensaries with low supply

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago dispensary is now only serving medical marijuana patients due to a high demand for recreational weed.Recreational users were turned away at Midway Dispensary Sunday morning because the supply sold quickly.Midway Dispensary said they'll only serve medical marijuana users until January 10."But be patient. Wait for the cultivators, the license cultivators medical to continue to grow and produce their stocks so they can transfer it to dispensaries for adult-use sales," said Neal McQueney, the dispensary's owner.But Midway Dispensary isn't alone.Dispensary 33 in Uptown said it's out of recreational marijuana until the middle of next week.THC Dispensary on the Near West Side said it's giving medical patients priority. The dispensary ran out of recreational marijuana on Sunday, but hope to have the product by Monday morning.Illinois Sunnyside Dispensaries will close their doors Monday, just to give staff a day off for working five straight, 14-hour days.The Lakeview, Elmwood Park, Rockford and Champaign locations will also close.The dispensaries said they do not have a supply shortage, and plan to reopen Tuesday.