Business

Target to pay $200 bonuses to thousands of workers on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

The retailer is spending $70 million on its fourth round of employee incentives during the pandemic.
By ABC7.com staff
MINNEAPOLIS -- Target employees are getting a boost this holiday season.

The retailer says it will pay $70 million in bonuses for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means that by early November, the company will pay $200 each to more than 350,000 frontline team members.

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show their continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

The company also made a permanent move to a $15-an-hour starting wage for new hires back in July, all part of a $1 billion investment in their teams this year.

"In a year like no other, I'm proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they've provided our guests and communities," says Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessminnesotasalarycovid 19 pandemictarget
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waukegan police officer shoots teen following traffic stop: police
IL reports most COVID-19 deaths in a day since mid-June
Chicago budget proposal features property tax increase, layoffs
Family of man killed in Harvey traffic stop shooting sues ISP, troopers
Illinois to distribute 170K rapid COVID-19 tests statewide
Pilot dies after suffering serious injuries in Ford Heights plane crash
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Show More
Mercy Hospital's slated closure among wave of medical centers vanishing from Chicago area
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
HUD investigating complaint alleging Chicago zoning policies are racist
Mystery shipwreck discovered near Chicago
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
More TOP STORIES News